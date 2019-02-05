Recent disasters cost KZN R10m, says MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave a briefing about the drought that’s currently gripping the province as well as an update on disasters, including a devastating storm in Ladysmith at the weekend that left over 400 people homeless.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has put the estimated cost of the damage caused by recent disasters at R10 million.

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave a briefing about the drought that’s currently gripping the province as well as an update on disasters, including a devastating storm in Ladysmith at the weekend that left over 400 people homeless.

While residents in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality rebuild their lives after ravaging weather conditions, dam levels in the same region remain critically low because of the drought that began in 2015.

#KZNCOGTA Dube-Ncube says the drought continues to affect the farming sector (both subsistence and commercial levels) especially in the Midlands. She says the National Disaster Management Centre has allocated R122 million to be disbursed to drought affected KZN districts.ZN pic.twitter.com/ZW91d40O2A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019

Dube-Ncube says that mop-up operations are continuing in Ladysmith, and emergency relief will be provided to the affected.

“Emergency support, such as blankets, stoves, cutlery as well as food to assist the communities.”

On the persistent drought, Dube-Ncube says that the next three months will be crucial for the province because if low rainfall and dry weather conditions persist, food security will be severely affected.

“If we do not get the necessary rainfall in some of the most affected areas, some of the crops that have been planted already will be affected very badly.”

The National Disaster Management Centre has allocated R122 million to drought-affected KwaZulu-Natal districts.

#KZNCOGTA Dube-Ncube says mop up operations are still continuing in the Alfred Duma municipality. She explains the emergency relief efforts that have been provided to the displaced. A total of 70 homes were completely destroyed. ZN pic.twitter.com/VXm3zn3fQ8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019

News Update: mop-up operation commences in earnest as MEC Dube-Ncube moves to provide emergency relief after Ladysmith storm. read more: https://t.co/54zA9gT0n7 pic.twitter.com/r2FVkcN4KL — KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) February 3, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)