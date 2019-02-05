Popular Topics
Recent disasters cost KZN R10m, says MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave a briefing about the drought that’s currently gripping the province as well as an update on disasters, including a devastating storm in Ladysmith at the weekend that left over 400 people homeless.

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube visits Ladysmith following a devastating storm that left over 400 people homeless early in February. Picture: @kzncogta/Twitter.
44 minutes ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has put the estimated cost of the damage caused by recent disasters at R10 million.

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave a briefing about the drought that’s currently gripping the province as well as an update on disasters, including a devastating storm in Ladysmith at the weekend that left over 400 people homeless.

While residents in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality rebuild their lives after ravaging weather conditions, dam levels in the same region remain critically low because of the drought that began in 2015.

Dube-Ncube says that mop-up operations are continuing in Ladysmith, and emergency relief will be provided to the affected.

“Emergency support, such as blankets, stoves, cutlery as well as food to assist the communities.”

On the persistent drought, Dube-Ncube says that the next three months will be crucial for the province because if low rainfall and dry weather conditions persist, food security will be severely affected.

“If we do not get the necessary rainfall in some of the most affected areas, some of the crops that have been planted already will be affected very badly.”

The National Disaster Management Centre has allocated R122 million to drought-affected KwaZulu-Natal districts.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

