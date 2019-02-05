Protesting Wits students want private security to leave campus

The group of students have staged a small demonstration at the institution’s Solomon Mahlangu House.

JOHANNESBURG - Students who’ve gone on a hunger strike at Wits University are demanding that private security leave the premises.

They’re demanding accommodation and registration for students with historical debt.

#WitsHungerStrike Students have now returned to Solomon Mahlangu House after mobilising support around campus. They say they’re now awaiting feedback from management on their demands for accommodation and registration for students with historical debt. TK pic.twitter.com/r4asZBHCSF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, a student was injured during a scuffle with private security guards.

Private security officers surrounded the Great Hall at Wits University where some students were sleeping on the floor.

SRC representative Solomzi Moleketi says they were told by government that education is free but many students are still denied admission.

“We are incurring debt on something that’s supposed to be free.”

Moleketi says they also feel threatened by the presence of private security on campus.

“We would like all this additional security to leave, we do not feel safe. They are supposed to make us feel safe, we feel less safe [and] threatened.”

Student leaders have vowed to mobilise more support if their demands are not met.