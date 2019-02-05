Police arrest four after 3 killed in Mitchells Plain gang attack

The three men were shot dead on Monday in Lentegeur during a gang-related attack.

CAPE TOWN - Four people are in police custody for a triple murder in Mitchells Plain.

The three men were shot dead on Monday in Lentegeur during a gang-related attack.

The Lentegeur community policing forum say it condemns the “senseless” murders and wants the South African Police Service to increase the number of police officers at the station and provide more visibility.

The CPF's Byron de Villiers says that in light of the shooting incident, its safety structures will be activated on Saturday.

“We will be mobilising all the safety structures and we will be going into these areas to clean out these areas.”

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association's Norman Janjies says it’s concerning that gang-related murders have increased over the past two years and is calling for an integrated anti-gang strategy.

“Government is not doing enough. When I say government, I mean provincial and national government. There needs to be an integrated gang plan that deals with prevention and intervention.”

The police say once the men are charged, they will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)