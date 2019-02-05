Petrol price hike kicks in at midnight

The Department of Energy had announced petrol will go up by 7 cents a litre from Wednesday; but it’s not all bad news, with diesel expected to decrease by 5 cents.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists will fork out a little more for petrol from midnight.

The Department of Energy had announced petrol will go up by 7 cents a litre from Wednesday; but it’s not all bad news, with diesel expected to decrease by 5 cents.

This is the first petrol price increase since December.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard said: “The reason we are seeing the price hike tonight is primarily because of an increase in international petroleum prices. There are two factors that influence fuel prices, one is international petrol prices and the other one is the rand/US dollar exchange rate.”