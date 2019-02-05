-
Tomb of Karl Marx vandalised in LondonWorld
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SABusiness
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workersPolitics
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedyPolitics
Protesting Wits students want private security to leave campusLocal
Gregory Lawrence corroborates Agrizzi’s Bosasa money laundering claimsBusiness
Petrol price hike kicks in at midnight
The Department of Energy had announced petrol will go up by 7 cents a litre from Wednesday; but it’s not all bad news, with diesel expected to decrease by 5 cents.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists will fork out a little more for petrol from midnight.
The Department of Energy had announced petrol will go up by 7 cents a litre from Wednesday; but it’s not all bad news, with diesel expected to decrease by 5 cents.
This is the first petrol price increase since December.
The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard said: “The reason we are seeing the price hike tonight is primarily because of an increase in international petroleum prices. There are two factors that influence fuel prices, one is international petrol prices and the other one is the rand/US dollar exchange rate.”
