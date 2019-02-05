NPA to oppose Omotoso’s bid to have judge recused again

Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused were back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday where their case was remanded to April.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that it will oppose another bid to appeal the prosecution of a pastor accused of sex crimes.

They were arrested in 2017 and face a slew of charges, including rape and human trafficking.

Judge Mandela Makaula has postponed the trial until 16 April, pending the outcome of the defence's petition to the Constitutional Court. They are again seeking leave to appeal.

Omotoso’s legal team had filed a similar application with the Supreme Court of Appeal last year, but it was dismissed.

The Durban-based pastor and his co-accused want the presiding judge to recuse himself and charges to be quashed.

The NPA’s Tshepo Ndwalaza says they will argue for the appeal to be set aside yet again.

“We are in the process of sending our papers to the Constitutional Court. As the NPA we’re saying that we don’t believe the judge should do that as it was dismissed on a couple of occasions.”

