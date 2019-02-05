Popular Topics
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli’s corruption case

The submission was made during the evidence of Hawks detective Kobus Roelofse who returned to the inquiry on Tuesday.

A screengrab of Hawks detective Kobus Roelofse testifying at the Mokgoro Inquiry. Picture: YouTube.
59 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team has told the Mokgoro Inquiry the reason the corruption case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli has not gone ahead is that it was never properly investigated.

The submission was made during the evidence of Hawks detective Kobus Roelofse who returned to the inquiry on Tuesday to conclude his cross-examination.

Roelofse says Mrwebi’s interference ensured that Mdluli was not prosecuted.

He was unequivocal when asked by Advocate Ally Ramawele about the gist of his evidence.

“Is it your evidence that Advocate Mrwebi stopped the SA Police Service from investigating the Mdluli matter?” asked Ramawele.

Roelofse responded: “It’s my evidence.”

However, Mrwebi’s legal team has rejected Roelofse’s claims.

“I put it to you that the reason why this matter has never been placed on the roll is simply that it was not properly investigated from the beginning,” says Ramawele.

Roelofse said: “Well, madam chair, I must disagree strongly with that. I think there were enough senior advocates that went through the docket at the time and afterwards that do not hold that view.”

Mrwebi is expected to testify after all the evidence leader’s witnesses have been called.

WATCH: Mokgoro Inquiry: Hawks investigator gives evidence

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

