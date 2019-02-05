Mineral Resources Dept to support efforts to find trapped Lily Mine workers

Today marks exactly three years since Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi fell into a sinkhole at the Mpumalanga mine.

JOHANNESBURG – The Mineral Resources Department says that it is supporting all efforts by the new Lily Mine owners to find a container in which three miners have been trapped since 2016.

Tuesday, marks exactly three years since Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi fell into a sinkhole at the Mpumalanga mine.

About R190 million was secured from the Industrial Development Corporation last year to help resume rescue operations. However, nothing has been done yet.

Meanwhile, as today marks three years since the incident, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says that the government has failed the families of the victims.

Amcu’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says the government has failed to show that they prioritise the lives of the workers by leaving the bodies of the deceased miners underground for so many years.

“As we’re commemorating the third year in the new dispensation in our country but we couldn’t even help our own, but we’re able to go abroad and assist other countries who are faced with similar situation.”

He says they have done all they can to support the families by ensuring they receive their payouts.

“There’s the state that failed us, which is the DMR in terms of their monitoring and their inspectorate, they’re not really doing their job in terms of inspecting these mines.”

The families of the victims will be at Lily Mine this morning where a commemorative event will take place.

