Michelle Williams: #MeToo movement has been ‘rewarding’

The actress has admitted to feeling inspired by the campaign after she became embroiled in a gender pay row over her fee for starring in ‘All The Money In The World’ in 2017.

LONDON - Michelle Williams thinks the #MeToo movement has been one of the most “rewarding” aspects of her life.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted to feeling inspired by the campaign - which was launched to fight against sexual harassment and sexual assault - after she became embroiled in a gender pay row over her fee for starring in All The Money In The World in 2017.

Williams - who was found to have been paid substantially less than her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg, for her appearance in the crime thriller - shared: “It’s been really heartening and rewarding for me to hear from other women.”

The Hollywood star explained that having listened to the stories of other women, she now feels more “helpful” than “helpless”.

She told ELLE UK magazine’s March issue: “How they heard what I went through and how it gives them an example [of how] to ask for reparation and to be able to institute that tiny little model in other scenarios.

“That has been really one of the most rewarding things - not just of my career, but of my life. Also, to have things flipped. Because I went from feeling very helpless, and now I feel helpful.”

Meanwhile, Williams has also admitted to feeling lost and confused during her 20s.

The actress confessed to being riddled with self-doubt during her younger years - which led her to constantly question herself.

Williams - who has a 13-year-old daughter called Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger - said: “My 20s felt like, ‘Who am I? What am I going to make of all this time on the planet? What do I want? What is happiness? Who are my friends? What’s wrong with me? How do I fix it? Who am I?’”