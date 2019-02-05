Maluleka: ‘We are still in the running for silverware this season’

Chiefs last won a piece of silverware when they lifted the 2014/15 league title and have now gone nearly four years without a trophy.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka is adamant that the club are still in the running for silverware this season despite dropping down to sixth place on the Absa Premiership log.

The Naturena trophy Cabinet has gathered dust in recent years, which is the club’s leanest period without winning a trophy in its existence. Chiefs last won a piece of silverware when they lifted the 2014/15 league title and have now gone nearly four years without a trophy.

Maluleka is convinced that glory days are imminent at Naturena ahead of their crunch league encounter against rivals Orlando Pirates in the coveted Soweto Derby on Saturday.

“It is going to be important to get all the three points against Pirates on Saturday as it will keep us in touch with the chasing pack. There is also still the Nedbank Cup which we are still in contention for but the focus, for now, is the league so that we keep in touch with the top teams because the points difference is not that much.”

Amakhosi are sixth on the league table with 27 points and are 10 points adrift from top of the table Bidvest Wits. Ernst Middendorp’s men suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in their last encounter after they dominated the match.

They will be facing a Pirates side that they haven’t beaten since December 2014 when current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was still in charge at the club.

They have also lost in three consecutive derbies to Pirates in all competitions in the past two seasons and will have to put in an inspired performance if they are to get over the line against their Soweto rivals.

Kickoff at the FNB Stadium will be at 3 pm on Saturday.