Maluleka: ‘We are still in the running for silverware this season’
Chiefs last won a piece of silverware when they lifted the 2014/15 league title and have now gone nearly four years without a trophy.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka is adamant that the club are still in the running for silverware this season despite dropping down to sixth place on the Absa Premiership log.
The Naturena trophy Cabinet has gathered dust in recent years, which is the club’s leanest period without winning a trophy in its existence. Chiefs last won a piece of silverware when they lifted the 2014/15 league title and have now gone nearly four years without a trophy.
Maluleka is convinced that glory days are imminent at Naturena ahead of their crunch league encounter against rivals Orlando Pirates in the coveted Soweto Derby on Saturday.
“It is going to be important to get all the three points against Pirates on Saturday as it will keep us in touch with the chasing pack. There is also still the Nedbank Cup which we are still in contention for but the focus, for now, is the league so that we keep in touch with the top teams because the points difference is not that much.”
Amakhosi are sixth on the league table with 27 points and are 10 points adrift from top of the table Bidvest Wits. Ernst Middendorp’s men suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in their last encounter after they dominated the match.
They will be facing a Pirates side that they haven’t beaten since December 2014 when current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was still in charge at the club.
They have also lost in three consecutive derbies to Pirates in all competitions in the past two seasons and will have to put in an inspired performance if they are to get over the line against their Soweto rivals.
Kickoff at the FNB Stadium will be at 3 pm on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
PSL sets disciplinary dates for Sundowns, Leopards, Chiefs & Wits
-
Body found underwater in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane
-
Sipamla: ‘I learnt a lot from De Villers in the MSL’
-
Maties get winning start, UCT claim WC bragging rights in Varsity Cup opener
-
Jose Mourinho avoids jail but hit with fine for tax fraud in Spain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.