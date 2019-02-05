Madonna to receive Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD Awards
The Queen of Pop will be presented with the honour to recognise her work raising awareness of the HIV and Aids crisis and international LGBTQ issues.
LONDON - Madonna will be presented with the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The Queen of Pop will be presented with the honour to recognise her work raising awareness of the HIV and Aids crisis and international LGBTQ issues at the annual LGBTQ ceremony, which is set to take place this year on 12 April.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis described the Like A Virgin hitmaker as the "LGBTQ community's greatest ally" and the organisation cited her Aids benefit concerts, her benefit dance marathon and her "action at a time when Aids was too often invisible in the media."
She said in a statement: "Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honour and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever. From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."
The 60-year-old pop icon will be the second person ever and the first woman to receive the award after former President Bill Clinton, who was bestowed the honour in 2013.
The organisation announced its annual nominees last month including nods for romantic comedy Love, Simon, period drama The Favourite, and comedy Crazy Rich Asians.
Both Love, Simon and Crazy Rich Asians will battle it out in the fight for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, whilst The Favourite is shortlisted for Outstanding Film-Limited Release.
