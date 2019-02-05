[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's why

CapeTalk | A survey has shown that Cape Town has overtaken Johannesburg in the average salaries that are offered. Adzuna's Jesse Green explains how and where the shift has happened.

CAPE TOWN - Kieno Kammies speaks to Jesse Green, online job aggregator Adzuna recruiting's country manager for South Africa, who explains why the Western Cape has overtaken Gauteng as offering a higher average salary.

It has always been a known factor that jobs in Gauteng offer a fatter salary package than jobs in the Western Cape.

Now, a survey by the online recruitment company is proving a shift in this trend.

Green says since he started working for Adzuna in 2016, he has realised that white collar jobs in Cape Town pay better than jobs in Johannesburg.

According to data from Adzuna, of the 140,000 jobs advertised through its platform, Western Cape salaries averaged R369,401 while salaries in Gauteng averaged R304,799 - a R64,602 difference.

Listen to the audio for more.