[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?

JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to the spokesperson at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Ephraim Nyondo, about who Shepherd Bushiri is and asks for an explanation for the near hysteria of his followers.

Is Bushiri a prophet, as he claims, or a fraudster, Bingwa asks Nyondo.

Nyondo says Bushiri is a man of God, ordained by God and whatever he does, he does under the authority for God.

He claims that all Bushiri’s actions are sanctioned by the authority of the law of God, and all the miracles he performs are assisted by God who helps him perform them.

