[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secrets

Radio 702 | The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews funnyman Siv Ngesi about his attitude on money and his path to success.

CAPE TOWN - South African funnyman Siv Ngesi says that his mother, as well as close friends, influenced his financial behaviour.

The 33-year-old, who hails from Gugulethu, says that he also learnt from the financial mistakes made by others.

"We didn't have much money, but my mother was able to make things happen with not a lot of money."

