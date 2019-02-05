Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workers

Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyarende were trapped underground in a metal structure during a massive ground collapse exactly three years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - A widower who lost his wife in the Lily Mine disaster says he's been promised that operations to recover his wife's remains will resume next month.

Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyarende were trapped underground in a metal structure during a massive ground collapse exactly three years ago.

WATCH: Lily Mine: A forgotten tragedy

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union held a commemorative event at the mine on Tuesday.

Nkambule’s widower Christopher Mazibuko says he and his children have been struggling to find closure because they’ve not been able to bury their loved one.

“The children really need her [and] they sometimes tell me that they need her, but there’s nothing I can do.”

Mazibuko says life at home has been difficult without her.

“We were both breadwinners but now it’s very tough.”

Nkambule says the mine gave him R200,000 two years ago following the disaster.

He says he doesn’t know whether he’ll be receiving any more money from the mine which is on the brink of closure.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)