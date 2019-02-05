Lawyer for 21 Savage claims rapper’s arrest 'based on incorrect information'

-
Small Cabinet, no e-tolls - De Lille unveils GOOD’s manifestoPolitics
-
Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fireBusiness
-
Basson says Bosasa used PR officers to harass, intimidate himLocal
-
Cosatu against proposal to split Eskom into 3 entitiesBusiness
-
ANCWL says Thabang Setona got a slap on the wrist for assaulting womanPolitics
-
Crowdfunding & prayers: #Driehoek tragedy brings South Africans togetherLocal
Popular Topics
-
Small Cabinet, no e-tolls - De Lille unveils GOOD’s manifestoPolitics
-
Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fireBusiness
-
Basson says Bosasa used PR officers to harass, intimidate himLocal
-
Cosatu against proposal to split Eskom into 3 entitiesBusiness
-
ANCWL says Thabang Setona got a slap on the wrist for assaulting womanPolitics
-
Crowdfunding & prayers: #Driehoek tragedy brings South Africans togetherLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANCWL says Thabang Setona got a slap on the wrist for assaulting womanPolitics
-
Baleka Mbete: 'Parliament has performed well under my stewardship'Politics
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrongPolitics
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SAPolitics
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in ParliamentPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children be
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fireBusiness
-
Cosatu against proposal to split Eskom into 3 entitiesBusiness
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
Amplats sees up to 2-fold jump in FY profitBusiness
-
Rand steady in early tradeBusiness
Popular Topics
[OPINION] Just let children be
-
Lawyer for 21 Savage claims rapper’s arrest 'based on incorrect information'Lifestyle
-
Michelle Williams: #MeToo movement has been ‘rewarding’Lifestyle
-
Cancer: The global impactLifestyle
-
Chris Pratt 'nervous' asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for marriage blessingLifestyle
-
Diversity feted as Oscar nominees gather for class photoLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
WHO and vaccine group back 'critical' cervical cancer shotsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy accused of kidnapping womanLifestyle
-
Maties get winning start, UCT claim WC bragging rights in Varsity Cup openerSport
-
Hansen mocks 'Mickey Mouse' Wallabies rival: reportSport
-
Klopp points to injuries as lacklustre Liverpool slip-up againSport
-
Tottenham's Kane to step up recovery from ankle injury next weekSport
-
Ben Arfa takes PSG to court over year-long 'shutout'Sport
-
Talks ongoing to move WP Rugby from Newlands to CT stadiumSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
-
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
-
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
-
[WATCH] Nkosana Makate's supporters picket outside VodacomBusiness
-
[WATCH] Protesters demand access to water from CT MayorLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
-
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Sapo CEO touts using pension funds to help SOEs stay afloatBusiness
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 40°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
Lawyer for 21 Savage claims rapper’s arrest 'based on incorrect information'
The entertainer, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested over accusations that he had overstayed his visa by more than a decade.
LOS ANGELES - Attorneys for rapper 21 Savage, who was taken into custody in Atlanta on immigration charges over the weekend, said on Monday that he had been arrested based on incorrect information about his criminal record and should be released while awaiting court proceedings.
The entertainer, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over accusations that he had overstayed his visa by more than a decade. He came to the United States from Britain in 2005, officials said.
An ICE spokesperson has said that Abraham-Joseph, 26, was being held at a detention facility in Georgia, and faces deportation proceedings in federal immigration court. He was convicted on felony drug charges in 2014, according to the agency.
“ICE has not charged Mr Abraham-Joseph with any crime. As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own,” the rapper’s attorney, Charles Kuck, said in a written statement released to Reuters.
“This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States,” Kuck said.
Kuck also said that ICE was refusing to release his client on bond based on “incorrect information about prior criminal charges.” The attorney did not elaborate on the information he believed was wrong.
Media representatives for ICE could not be reached for comment in response to Kuck’s statement on Monday evening.
Britain’s Foreign Office has said that it was in contact with Abraham-Joseph’s attorneys and that it only got involved in such cases if the person involved was a British passport holder.
An ICE official told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that when Abraham-Joseph was arrested in 2014, ICE was not aware of his immigration status. It only learned later that he was allegedly from the UK, the official said.
21 Savage was nominated for two Grammy Awards for the hit Rockstar, with Post Malone, including the coveted record of the year category, ahead of the televised ceremony on Sunday. His Facebook page shows that he also has several concerts scheduled in the coming weeks.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 1 February 20193 days ago
-
Celine Dion slams critics of her weight6 days ago
-
Cancer: The global impact2 hours ago
-
Chris Pratt 'nervous' asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for marriage blessing3 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?7 hours ago
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter25 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.