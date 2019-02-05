Jula denies WC SAPS called on private security companies for assistance
On Monday, the director of PPA told Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee that his company assisted police and city law enforcement in Camps Bay where an incident on Clifton Fourth Beach in December prompted a parliamentary inquiry.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says it's untrue that a shortage of over 1,300 officers in the province is prompting the South African Police Service to call on the services of private security companies.
On Monday, the director of the Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) Chris Diedericks told Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee that his company assisted police and city law enforcement in Camps Bay where an incident on Clifton Fourth Beach in December prompted a parliamentary inquiry.
Jula says that this is untrue.
“What is true is that we do have some partnerships with them. We have never been so desperate in terms of our resources that we had to ask them for assistance.”
Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele claimed that the Western Cape had more police officers per capita than any other province but soon after withdrew an appeal against an Equality Court ruling that found the allocation of policing resources in the province to be discriminatory against black and poor people.
Jula said that more police officers are expected in the province by the end of the year.
“It’s a matter that is receiving attention. By the end of this year, we’re going to be given 1,070 members. When we deal with fixed establishments there are always issues of fluidity.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.