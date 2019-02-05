Popular Topics
Jula denies WC SAPS called on private security companies for assistance

On Monday, the director of PPA told Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee that his company assisted police and city law enforcement in Camps Bay where an incident on Clifton Fourth Beach in December prompted a parliamentary inquiry.

FILE: Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says it's untrue that a shortage of over 1,300 officers in the province is prompting the South African Police Service to call on the services of private security companies.

On Monday, the director of the Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) Chris Diedericks told Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee that his company assisted police and city law enforcement in Camps Bay where an incident on Clifton Fourth Beach in December prompted a parliamentary inquiry.

Jula says that this is untrue.

“What is true is that we do have some partnerships with them. We have never been so desperate in terms of our resources that we had to ask them for assistance.”

Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele claimed that the Western Cape had more police officers per capita than any other province but soon after withdrew an appeal against an Equality Court ruling that found the allocation of policing resources in the province to be discriminatory against black and poor people.

Jula said that more police officers are expected in the province by the end of the year.

“It’s a matter that is receiving attention. By the end of this year, we’re going to be given 1,070 members. When we deal with fixed establishments there are always issues of fluidity.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

