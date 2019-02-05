Johan Booysen’s testimony was premature, Jiba tells Mokgoro Inquiry

Nomgcobo Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Norman Arendse, told the inquiry that Johan Booysen’s testimony at the inquiry was premature because certain matters have still not been finally decided by the courts.

PRETORIA – Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team says that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen should not have testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry because the matters he discussed are still before the courts.

Booysen testified at the inquiry in Centurion on Monday, where he accused Jiba of authorising racketeering charges against him in order to derail cases against politically connected suspects.

Jiba’s decision was set aside by the High Court in Durban in 2013 but her reasoning is still the subject of a general council of the bar appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Norman Arendse, told the inquiry that Booysen’s testimony at the inquiry was premature because certain matters have still not been finally decided by the courts.

“We were quite prepared to accept Mr Booysen’s affidavit. Why? Because we’ve been engaged and engulfed in several court applications where Mr Booysen’s version is before the court, our client’s version is before the courts and we didn’t think it was necessary for him to come and testify before the panel.”

While the Durban High Court decision to review and set aside Jiba’s racketeering was not appealed, the High Court in Pretoria did not make adverse findings against Jiba in the general counsel of the bar application to strike Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll.

While the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld that finding, it has appealed to the Constitutional Court.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)