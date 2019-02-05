Johan Booysen’s testimony was premature, Jiba tells Mokgoro Inquiry
Nomgcobo Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Norman Arendse, told the inquiry that Johan Booysen’s testimony at the inquiry was premature because certain matters have still not been finally decided by the courts.
PRETORIA – Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team says that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen should not have testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry because the matters he discussed are still before the courts.
Booysen testified at the inquiry in Centurion on Monday, where he accused Jiba of authorising racketeering charges against him in order to derail cases against politically connected suspects.
Jiba’s decision was set aside by the High Court in Durban in 2013 but her reasoning is still the subject of a general council of the bar appeal to the Constitutional Court.
Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Norman Arendse, told the inquiry that Booysen’s testimony at the inquiry was premature because certain matters have still not been finally decided by the courts.
“We were quite prepared to accept Mr Booysen’s affidavit. Why? Because we’ve been engaged and engulfed in several court applications where Mr Booysen’s version is before the court, our client’s version is before the courts and we didn’t think it was necessary for him to come and testify before the panel.”
While the Durban High Court decision to review and set aside Jiba’s racketeering was not appealed, the High Court in Pretoria did not make adverse findings against Jiba in the general counsel of the bar application to strike Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll.
While the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld that finding, it has appealed to the Constitutional Court.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due process
-
ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting woman
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.