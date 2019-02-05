'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De Lille

Patricia de Lille promised that GOOD will lead South Africans to truly build a future that knows and understands its past but does not have to be trapped by it.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is tackling the politics of race in 2019’s general elections.

De Lille said a quarter of a century ago, our country finally entered the democratic era.

“Now, in 2019, we must reflect on what has been achieved and what remains to be done to realise the dream of a united society. The year 2019 offers us an opportunity to live the dream of South Africa as a society united in our diversity."

She was speaking at her party GOOD’s manifesto launch in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“Our country needs leaders with the courage to tackle socialised and structural racism and sexism, and those leaders have been lacking. It is our duty as a government to tackle racism head-on. But doing so is difficult. It is exceptionally difficult to talk about race in South Africa.”

De Lille said at times, people do not want to talk about these issues for fear of being misunderstood or condemned by those who might disagree with them.

“Some also do not wish to address racism because it is so difficult, they avoid talking about issues that are so serious. As hard as it is, it is the responsibility of leaders to demonstrate courage and to initiate these difficult conversations. It is the responsibility of leaders to reach out to the vast majority of people who are not racist and make their voices heard.”

The former Democratic Alliance member promised that GOOD will lead South Africans to truly build a future that knows and understands its past but does not have to be trapped by it.

“GOOD will fight for the late former President Nelson Mandela’s vision of a united and reconciled country. A future where we can all enjoy the fruits of our democracy,” she said.

De Lille said her plan is to fix old government structures that are not working to start fixing high unemployment levels, the declining economic growth and the crippling corruption that’s brought the country to its knees.

“To fix the massive inequalities of land ownership, the slow pace of rural land reform, societal segregation and wealth distribution. To fix the housing injustices, lack of public-service delivery and failing public transport system that’s leaving our people stranded and broke.

“To fix the deteriorating education system, digital exclusion and the protection of privilege that’s impacting the development of our future leaders,” De Lille added.

She said with rapid urbanisation, cities and local government will play a pivotal role.

“Our towns and cities offer a pathway to a good life for everyone. GOOD plans to create a future where towns and cities are empowered to take the lead in creating positive and real change for everyone. We need to empower towns and cities to build inclusive communities.”

