Investigation launched after CT man killed in shooting

Student protester injured after scuffle over sit-in at Wits
Local
No arrests have been made after the 24-year-old man was shot on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed in Belhar.
The 24-year-old was shot on Monday.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says that an investigation is underway.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Anyone with more information on this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."
No arrests have been made.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.