Investigation launched after CT man killed in shooting

No arrests have been made after the 24-year-old man was shot on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed in Belhar.

The 24-year-old was shot on Monday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says that an investigation is underway.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Anyone with more information on this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

No arrests have been made.

