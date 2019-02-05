All evidence in Reshall Jimmy matter to be put before court

CAPE TOWN - Various accounts of what led to Reshall Jimmy’s death in a Ford Kuga will be put to the test once an inquest resumes next month.

Jimmy’s SUV caught alight while he was travelling in the Garden Route in December 2015.

AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel represented the Jimmy family in their pursuit of justice in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The inquest will determine whether Ford can be prosecuted for Rashall Jimmy’s death.

Judge Robert Henney has instructed that all evidence be put before court regardless of how irrelevant it might seem.

Lawyers for the car manufacturer want access to records of Jimmy’s cellphone activity, up to two days prior to his death.

But Advocate Nel argues that Ford’s legal team seeking access to the deceased’s financial statements is an invasion of privacy.

Other evidence may involve Jimmy’s activities leading up to his death, including hours spent at a Mossel Bay casino.

Witnesses may also be called to testify about gunshots, the sound of an explosion and men fleeing from the burning Ford Kuga.

