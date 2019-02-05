All evidence in Reshall Jimmy matter to be put before court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

All evidence in Reshall Jimmy matter to be put before court

Various accounts of what led to Reshall Jimmy’s death in a Ford Kuga will be put to the test once an inquest resumes next month.

Well-known advocate, Gerrie Nel (right) is assisting Reshall Jimmy's family. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Well-known advocate, Gerrie Nel (right) is assisting Reshall Jimmy's family. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Various accounts of what led to Reshall Jimmy’s death in a Ford Kuga will be put to the test once an inquest resumes next month.

Jimmy’s SUV caught alight while he was travelling in the Garden Route in December 2015.

AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel represented the Jimmy family in their pursuit of justice in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

The inquest will determine whether Ford can be prosecuted for Rashall Jimmy’s death.

Judge Robert Henney has instructed that all evidence be put before court regardless of how irrelevant it might seem.

Lawyers for the car manufacturer want access to records of Jimmy’s cellphone activity, up to two days prior to his death.

But Advocate Nel argues that Ford’s legal team seeking access to the deceased’s financial statements is an invasion of privacy.

Other evidence may involve Jimmy’s activities leading up to his death, including hours spent at a Mossel Bay casino.

Witnesses may also be called to testify about gunshots, the sound of an explosion and men fleeing from the burning Ford Kuga.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA