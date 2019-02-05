All evidence in Reshall Jimmy matter to be put before court
Various accounts of what led to Reshall Jimmy’s death in a Ford Kuga will be put to the test once an inquest resumes next month.
CAPE TOWN - Various accounts of what led to Reshall Jimmy’s death in a Ford Kuga will be put to the test once an inquest resumes next month.
Jimmy’s SUV caught alight while he was travelling in the Garden Route in December 2015.
AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel represented the Jimmy family in their pursuit of justice in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
The inquest will determine whether Ford can be prosecuted for Rashall Jimmy’s death.
Judge Robert Henney has instructed that all evidence be put before court regardless of how irrelevant it might seem.
Lawyers for the car manufacturer want access to records of Jimmy’s cellphone activity, up to two days prior to his death.
But Advocate Nel argues that Ford’s legal team seeking access to the deceased’s financial statements is an invasion of privacy.
Other evidence may involve Jimmy’s activities leading up to his death, including hours spent at a Mossel Bay casino.
Witnesses may also be called to testify about gunshots, the sound of an explosion and men fleeing from the burning Ford Kuga.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due process
-
Johan Booysen’s testimony was premature, Jiba tells Mokgoro Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.