Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fire

CAPE TOWN - Guest rooms at the Tintswalo Atlantic Lodge in Hout Bay were spared in a fire that broke out there.

The fire erupted early on Tuesday morning; the second blaze to hit the lodge in the space of just a few years.

Hotel management says a fire alarm alerted staff to the blaze in the main lodge area.

Staff members fought the flames while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Officials say guests were relocated to the nearby Hout Bay Manor Hotel.

The extent of the damage will now be assessed.

In March 2015, the lodge was destroyed in a vegetation fire. It took eight months to rebuild and reopened in October of that year.

