Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fire

The fire erupted early on Tuesday morning; the second blaze to hit the lodge in the space of just a few years.

A screengrab of the Tintswalo Atlantic lodge in Hout Bay on fire on 5 February 2019.
A screengrab of the Tintswalo Atlantic lodge in Hout Bay on fire on 5 February 2019.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Guest rooms at the Tintswalo Atlantic Lodge in Hout Bay were spared in a fire that broke out there.

The fire erupted early on Tuesday morning; the second blaze to hit the lodge in the space of just a few years.

Hotel management says a fire alarm alerted staff to the blaze in the main lodge area.

Staff members fought the flames while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Officials say guests were relocated to the nearby Hout Bay Manor Hotel.

The extent of the damage will now be assessed.

In March 2015, the lodge was destroyed in a vegetation fire. It took eight months to rebuild and reopened in October of that year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA