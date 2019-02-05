ECGC defends Bushiri's claims on curing Aids, raising dead
Shepherd Bushiri’s lavish lifestyle has come under the spotlight again this week after he and his wife Mary appeared in a Pretoria court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church says that there’s nothing extraordinary about prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s claims to cure Aids and raise the dead and likening himself with the miracles of Jesus in the Bible.
The couple were arrested on Friday by the Hawks and charged with fraud and money laundering. Bushiri’s church was also in the spotlight following the death of three people late last year during a stampede.
#Bushiri People are on their knees, lying on the ground, crying & speaking in tongues. AJ pic.twitter.com/8hlBKP3mqc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2019
Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo defended Bushiri.
“If you go into the Bible, Jesus Christ performed a lot of miracles. What’s happening is not extraordinary. It’s just God speaking to his people today.”
WATCH: Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'
On Monday, Bushiri’s supporters threatened to boycott the upcoming elections and bemoaned “unfair treatment” from the authorities.
Bushiri's followers sang praises, huddled up together and knelt in prayer outside court on Monday, as they demanded the man they call "The Major One" to be set free.
Among those who came to show support was another controversial Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Mboro, who has had his fair share of legal woes.
Police vehicles ferrying Bushiri and his wife sped out of the court premises after their case was postponed, spurring the waiting crowd even more with chants calling for their release.
Additional reporting by Robinson Nqola.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
