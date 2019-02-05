Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Authorities responded to the incident just after 4am on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A fire at Tintswalo Atlantic Lodge in Hout Bay has been contained.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue’s Theo Layne says that no injuries have been reported.
“Fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle were on the scene. The fire is contained and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”
That very same hotel was gutted in a fire in 2015.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
