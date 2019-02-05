DUT student shot dead amid protests

While details remain sketchy, eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out with a security guard taking out his weapon and opening fire.

DURBAN - Police have confirmed that a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student has been shot and killed at the Steve Biko campus.

It's understood students had been gathering for a meeting when an official from the private security company pepper sprayed them in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

While details remain sketchy, eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out with the guard taking out his weapon and opening fire.

“We were just gathering behind Standard Bank at DUT as the EFF Student Command members waiting for the SRC to come and brief us after the meeting. While we will still there, three of the supervisors of the security came to us and wanted us to disperse.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “Reports that we have received are that a student has died [due to] a gunshot wound in the right abdomen. A case of murder was in the process of being opened for investigation.”

Demonstrations at tertiary institutions in KwaZulu-Natal have continued for a second day where students have been demanding better accommodation and that those in need be allowed to register until NSFAS pays out.