DUT student shot dead amid protests

Pope admits priests, bishops sexually abused nunsWorld
Sanef condemns 'chilling treatment' of journos by Durban metro copsLocal
#RandReport: Rand steady before Trump State of the Union address, stocks upBusiness
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De LillePolitics
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
DUT student shot dead amid protestsLocal
Sanef condemns 'chilling treatment' of journos by Durban metro copsLocal
#RandReport: Rand steady before Trump State of the Union address, stocks upBusiness
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De LillePolitics
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
DUT student shot dead amid protestsLocal
WC Health Dept launches HPV vaccination campaignLocal
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SABusiness
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workersPolitics
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedyPolitics
DA ‘concerned’ about under-resourced Philippi East police stationPolitics
[WATCH] De Lille launches GOOD party ManifestoPolitics
[OPINION] Just let children be
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says HolomisaBusiness
Petrol price hike kicks in at midnightLocal
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SABusiness
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workersPolitics
Gregory Lawrence corroborates Agrizzi’s Bosasa money laundering claimsBusiness
Ramaphosa: Govt to unveil plan to shore up Eskom’s financesBusiness
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
Cardi B voices support for 21 SavageLifestyle
Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and more to present at OscarsLifestyle
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
Lawyer for 21 Savage claims rapper’s arrest 'based on incorrect information'Lifestyle
Michelle Williams: #MeToo movement has been ‘rewarding’Lifestyle
Cancer: The global impactLifestyle
Chris Pratt 'nervous' asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for marriage blessingLifestyle
Diversity feted as Oscar nominees gather for class photoLifestyle
Sipamla: ‘I learnt a lot from De Villers in the MSL’Sport
Jose Mourinho avoids jail but hit with fine for tax fraud in SpainSport
Sonny Bill Williams hints 2019 could be last year with the BluesSport
Maties get winning start, UCT claim WC bragging rights in Varsity Cup openerSport
Hansen mocks 'Mickey Mouse' Wallabies rival: reportSport
Klopp points to injuries as lacklustre Liverpool slip-up againSport
[WATCH] 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone' - Basson on Bosasa threatsLocal
[WATCH] Fitness: A solution to the male midlife crisis?Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
[WATCH] Nkosana Makate's supporters picket outside VodacomBusiness
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedyLocal
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
DUT student shot dead amid protests
While details remain sketchy, eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out with a security guard taking out his weapon and opening fire.
DURBAN - Police have confirmed that a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student has been shot and killed at the Steve Biko campus.
It's understood students had been gathering for a meeting when an official from the private security company pepper sprayed them in an attempt to disperse the crowd.
While details remain sketchy, eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out with the guard taking out his weapon and opening fire.
“We were just gathering behind Standard Bank at DUT as the EFF Student Command members waiting for the SRC to come and brief us after the meeting. While we will still there, three of the supervisors of the security came to us and wanted us to disperse.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “Reports that we have received are that a student has died [due to] a gunshot wound in the right abdomen. A case of murder was in the process of being opened for investigation.”
Demonstrations at tertiary institutions in KwaZulu-Natal have continued for a second day where students have been demanding better accommodation and that those in need be allowed to register until NSFAS pays out.
