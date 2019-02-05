DRC’s Tshibala defends lifetime salaries for ex-ministers

Outgoing PM Bruno Tshibala’s allowance will amount to R70,000 a month in addition to the life-long pension of one-third of the new prime minister’s salary.

PRETORIA - The outgoing Congolese government is defending its decision to pay departing ministers a generous golden parachute.

The ex-ministers will get more in a month than most citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earn in five years.

Outgoing Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala pushed through legislation last November, giving his erstwhile Congolese ministerial colleagues a third of their successive salaries for life and a further R14,000 a month for incidental expenses.

His allowance will amount to R70,000 a month in addition to the life-long pension of one-third of the new prime minister’s salary.

All the former executives will be entitled to one business class trip a year at state expense.

Tshibala says this is necessary to prevent Cabinet colleagues from falling into poverty when they step down.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)