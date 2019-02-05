Diversity feted as Oscar nominees gather for class photo
Scores of Oscar nominees gathered for a group photo on Monday ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony in three weeks time.
BEVERLY HILLS - Pop singer Lady Gaga, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron and African-American filmmaker Spike Lee were among scores of Oscar nominees who gathered for a group photo on Monday ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony in three weeks time, when only a handful will go home as winners.
Actors Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Amy Adams, along with dozens of producers, editors, costume designers, documentary makers and musicians in 24 categories were also among those attending the annual Oscar nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills.
John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences whose members vote on the Oscar winners, said the class of 2019 was notable for its diversity.
“This year has the largest class of women nominees. Far from parity, and of course we need to do better. Gender parity is an industry matter, not just an Academy matter,” Bailey told the guests.
“Inclusion, diversity, racial, ethnic and gender equality are not just buzzwords. They go to the heart of what our Academy is doing,” he added.
The luncheon took place with still no official word on whether the 24 February Oscar ceremony would go ahead without a host for only the second time in its 91-year history.
The Oscar show producers urged the eventual winners to keep their acceptance speeches short on the big night, particularly as the Academy has pledged to cut this year’s telecast by about 30 minutes to three hours.
Producer Glenn Weiss said the goal was to deliver “an enjoyable and entertaining evening while we work hard to produce a three-hour show for the first time.”
Cuaron’s Roma and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos comedy The Favourite lead nominations for the Oscars with 10 apiece.
Meet the 91st #Oscars Class! #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/mB7oziiXfM— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.