DA ‘concerned’ about under-resourced Philippi East police station

The DA’s Western Cape Community Safety spokesperson Mireille Wenger says it’s unconscionable that the station only has 60% of the personnel it should have.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed concern over statistics that show the Philippi East police station is 40% under-resourced.

The party’s Western Cape Community Safety spokesperson Mireille Wenger says she received the shocking details in a parliamentary reply.

Wenger says an official reply to her parliamentary question has revealed that of the 186 designated police posts, there are only 115 members at the Philippi East police station.

“Philippi East is the police precinct with the third highest crime levels in South Africa. Between 2017 and 2018, the number of murders increased by 37%.”

“That the station is 40% under-resourced is a complete injustice to the people living in this area. It means the national government is not resourcing the police station to the levels that it sets for itself.”

Wenger has since reported the matter to the Public Service Commission which has, in turn, made recommendations to the South African Police Service.

