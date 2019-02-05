Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa says companies have already made $20 billion commitments just a few months after the investment drive started.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says investors are already pouring billions of dollars into the SA economy just a few months after launching his investment drive.
Ramaphosa was giving the keynote address at 2019’s Invest in Africa Mining Indaba at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.
The president says South Africa is well on its way to reaching the $100 billion in foreign investment target he set in 2018.
He says companies have already made $20 billion commitments just a few months after the investment drive started.
“We wanted to raise $100 billion in five years. In a few months, seven months at that, we were able to mobilise full commitments that are backed up by projects of $20 billion.”
Ramaphosa says three of the companies who have made major investments are from the mining sector.
He has also reassured delegates that mining in South Africa is not a “sunset” industry and has a bright future with some of the world's largest platinum deposits.
His address comes just days before his second State of The Nation Address, set for Thursday night in Parliament.
One of the key promises he made in 2018 revolved around driving investment and kick-starting the flagging South African economy.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses Mining Indaba
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Gregory Lawrence corroborates Agrizzi’s Bosasa money laundering claims
-
Guest rooms spared in Cape Town’s Tintswalo lodge fire
-
Ramaphosa: Govt to unveil plan to shore up Eskom’s finances
-
Cosatu against proposal to split Eskom into 3 entities
-
Forbes billionaires 2019: Dangote on top as Oppenheimer, Rupert dominate SA
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's why
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.