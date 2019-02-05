Cosatu wants ANC members implicated in corruption off election list
Cosatu says members of the ANC who’ve been implicated in corruption should recuse themselves from being nominated for the sake of the party.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says has called on those implicated in the state capture and VBS Mutual Bank ‘looting’ to recuse themselves from the African National Congress (ANC) elections list process.
The trade union federation is calling on law enforcement agencies to start investigating the allegations that are coming out of the commissions of inquiry that are currently underway.
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi says members of the ANC who’ve been implicated in corruption should recuse themselves from being nominated for the sake of the party, even if they have not been found guilty in a court of law.
“To also avoid the opposition parties using that as a campaigning tool because what we’re going to see is them saying, ‘how do you vote for a list that has these tainted individuals?’”
She says the ANC has enough capable and honest people in its ranks who are ready to serve.
“Leaders in the ANC are not only those who’ve gone to exile and came back. We have a number of capable and educated members of the movement.”
Cosatu has called on all political parties and other organisations to deal with their members who are implicated in corruption.
