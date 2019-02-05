Matric classes to resume at Hoërskool Driehoek pending evaluation
Learning was suspended after four pupils were killed in a structural collapse at the Vanderbijlpark school on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Classes for matric pupils will resume at Hoërskool Driehoek on Wednesday, pending an evaluation of their emotional status.
Learning was suspended after four pupils were killed in a structural collapse at the Vanderbijlpark school on Friday.
More than 20 others were injured.
The Labour Department on Monday declared some buildings on the school premises safe and a parents meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Gauteng Education Department says that if matrics are emotionally ready, they can resume classes.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “A parents meeting is scheduled for 18:30 this evening at the school. Those areas which were declared safe they can utilise... I’m talking about your admin block. We’re still finalising the plan on how we must conduct the curriculum.”
WATCH: 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupils
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Johan Booysen’s testimony was premature, Jiba tells Mokgoro Inquiry
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.