Matric classes to resume at Hoërskool Driehoek pending evaluation

Learning was suspended after four pupils were killed in a structural collapse at the Vanderbijlpark school on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Classes for matric pupils will resume at Hoërskool Driehoek on Wednesday, pending an evaluation of their emotional status.

More than 20 others were injured.

The Labour Department on Monday declared some buildings on the school premises safe and a parents meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night.

The Gauteng Education Department says that if matrics are emotionally ready, they can resume classes.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “A parents meeting is scheduled for 18:30 this evening at the school. Those areas which were declared safe they can utilise... I’m talking about your admin block. We’re still finalising the plan on how we must conduct the curriculum.”

