City of CT extends registration date for solar photovoltaic systems

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has extended its registration date for solar photovoltaic systems to May.

The initial closing date was 28 February.

The city says the main reason that registration is required is to ensure the safety of its staff, adding that information on where these systems exist can be used for electricity demand control and quality of supply management.

The municipality says it does not charge for the registration of solar PV systems.

However, if people fail to register by 31 May, they will pay a R6,400 service fee for the removal of unauthorised small-scale embedded generation.

The city's Phindile Maxiti said: “If it is not registered, it will be very dangerous for our contractors because they won’t know if the system is connected to the grid or not if we don’t do this registration. We want to make sure that our people are safe because now and then the contractors of the City of Cape Town have to go out and fix electricity.”