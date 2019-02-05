City of CT denies ordering lockdown at beaches during festive season
A parliamentary inquiry has heard how people were told by a private security company to leave Clifton’s Fourth Beach on the evening of 23 December.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town insists that it did not order a lockdown on any of the city’s beaches after sunset during the festive season.
Private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) says it was only warning beachgoers of the dangers after dark.
The city says the matter has been turned into a racial incident for political ends.
The PPA security company says its job is to protect Clifton homeowners and their properties.
Director Chris Diedericks maintains that his company’s actions on the night in question were not illegal.
“If PPA chased people off the beach would they not have ensured that people leave immediately? Beachgoers only vacated a while after Mr Botha approached them to be cautious and of their own accord.”
The city’s executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman says that the municipality has over the past decade never issued a beach curfew.
“There was no lockdown and as PPA has indicated there’s no agreement. They’ve got no authority to work on the beaches and no authority to enforce the bylaws.”
PPA and three of its security guards will be facing an inquiry by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority next month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
