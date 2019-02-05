Children sent home as Zim teachers' strike begins

Teachers at state-run schools want their salaries significantly hiked to cushion them from rising prices and growing economic hardships.

HARARE - Children in Zimbabwe have been sent home from school on the first day of a teachers’ strike.

Teachers at state-run schools want their salaries significantly hiked to cushion them from rising prices and growing economic hardships.

Reports suggest the strike has gone ahead, at least in some areas.

Children at primary schools in Bulawayo are reported to have been sent home on Tuesday morning or had to sit in classrooms without teachers waiting for their parents to collect them.

In Harare, teachers reportedly turned up for work but didn't conduct lessons.

Tuesday’s strike was called by Zimbabwe’s two main teachers’ unions.

They want salaries in local dollars raised from around $400 per month to more than $1,700 for the lowest-paid.

It’s unlikely the government will comply. In January, doctors went on strike for 40 days without getting a deal out of the cash-strapped government.