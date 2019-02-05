-
Britain's May to meet EU leaders Thursday on Brexit
-
Lily Mine promises to recover remains of workers
-
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli's corruption case
-
Agrizzi wasn't lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators find
-
City of CT extends registration date for solar photovoltaic systems
-
Pope admits priests, bishops sexually abused nuns
Children sent home as Zim teachers' strike begins
Teachers at state-run schools want their salaries significantly hiked to cushion them from rising prices and growing economic hardships.
HARARE - Children in Zimbabwe have been sent home from school on the first day of a teachers’ strike.
Teachers at state-run schools want their salaries significantly hiked to cushion them from rising prices and growing economic hardships.
Reports suggest the strike has gone ahead, at least in some areas.
Children at primary schools in Bulawayo are reported to have been sent home on Tuesday morning or had to sit in classrooms without teachers waiting for their parents to collect them.
In Harare, teachers reportedly turned up for work but didn't conduct lessons.
Tuesday’s strike was called by Zimbabwe’s two main teachers’ unions.
They want salaries in local dollars raised from around $400 per month to more than $1,700 for the lowest-paid.
It’s unlikely the government will comply. In January, doctors went on strike for 40 days without getting a deal out of the cash-strapped government.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim activists to continue protesting outside Groote Schuur over Chiwenga9 hours ago
-
Forbes billionaires 2019: Dangote on top as Oppenheimer, Rupert dominate SAone day ago
-
Zim vice president returns to SA for treatment - newspaperone day ago
-
Sudan minister appeals to young as protests near seventh week7 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] RIPTuku11 days ago
-
Malema calls on Mnangagwa to respect democracy, human rights3 days ago
