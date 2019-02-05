Cardi B voices support for 21 Savage

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Cardi B voices support for 21 Savage

The rapper was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia after they alleged he's a British citizen and has overstayed his US visa.

Rapper 21 Savage. Picture: @21savage/instagram.com
Rapper 21 Savage. Picture: @21savage/instagram.com
one hour ago

LONDON - Cardi B has become the latest big-name star to come to the defence of 21 Savage, who was arrested by immigration officials at the weekend.

The 26-year-old rapper was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia after they alleged he's a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa, but Cardi has taken to her Instagram account to voice her support for the under-fire star.

She wrote on the photo-sharing website: "We will read and educate ourselves on this situation and we will take action! 21 did not come here illegally and was not caught doing anything illegal or doing any mischief! in fact, he has changed his whole life around and as ya'll can see he's been very positive in his actions and music! (sic)"

Meanwhile, 21 Savage's lawyer has vowed to fight for his release.

The rapper's legal team insisted his arrest was a civil law violation and also accused the authority of refusing to release their client on bond of any amount.

Lawyer Charles H Kuck criticised ICE's actions, claiming they had proceeded following "incorrect information about prior criminal charges".

What's more, he said that the 26-year-old star - whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - "has never hidden his immigration status from the US government" as he applied for a new visa two years ago.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA