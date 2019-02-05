Booysen questions Jiba’s motives in authorising racketeering case against him
The High Court in Durban reviewed and set aside Jiba’s 2013 decision in 2013.
PRETORIA - Former Kwazulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen says deputy prosecutions head Nomgcobo Jiba authorised racketeering charges against him without having the evidence to support the move.
She also allegedly declined to explain her decision.
Booysen testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Monday.
The High Court in Durban reviewed and set aside Jiba’s 2013 decision in 2013.
Booysen questioned Jiba’s motives for authorising the racketeering case against him.
“None of the three statements in the docket remotely implicate me in any wrongdoing, let alone a commissionable offence. Turning to the four statements by Advocate Jiba, under oath or not, none of those statements implicate me in a commissionable offence.”
He says in court papers that Jiba and her legal team were given an opportunity to explain themselves but elected not to.
“I find it wholly astonishing that when a police officer tells a prosecutor that they’re lying, I extended an invitation to explain that. Between a senior investigator and the lead [prosecutor in the country, they did not investigate that. To me this does not make sense.”
Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr is expected back at the inquiry to finish being cross-examined.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
The man behind the pulpit: Who is Shepherd Bushiri?
-
Johan Booysen’s testimony was premature, Jiba tells Mokgoro Inquiry
-
Early morning fire at Hout Bay's Tintswalo contained
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.