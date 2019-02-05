Popular Topics
Booysen questions Jiba’s motives in authorising racketeering case against him

The High Court in Durban reviewed and set aside Jiba’s 2013 decision in 2013.

A screengrab of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 4 February 2019.
A screengrab of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 4 February 2019.
16 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former Kwazulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen says deputy prosecutions head Nomgcobo Jiba authorised racketeering charges against him without having the evidence to support the move.

She also allegedly declined to explain her decision.

Booysen testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Monday.

The High Court in Durban reviewed and set aside Jiba’s 2013 decision in 2013.

Booysen questioned Jiba’s motives for authorising the racketeering case against him.

“None of the three statements in the docket remotely implicate me in any wrongdoing, let alone a commissionable offence. Turning to the four statements by Advocate Jiba, under oath or not, none of those statements implicate me in a commissionable offence.”

He says in court papers that Jiba and her legal team were given an opportunity to explain themselves but elected not to.

“I find it wholly astonishing that when a police officer tells a prosecutor that they’re lying, I extended an invitation to explain that. Between a senior investigator and the lead [prosecutor in the country, they did not investigate that. To me this does not make sense.”

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr is expected back at the inquiry to finish being cross-examined.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

