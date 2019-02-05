Anger over sentences handed to Atlantis toddler’s murderers

The child’s mother says she will never forgive the men who killed her two-year-old son.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis community says that it is unhappy with the sentences handed to two gangsters convicted of murdering a two-year-old child.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court sentenced Renaldo Galant to 12 years and Charlton Renier to 20 years in prison connection with Braydon Graaf's death in October 2016.

The toddler and his mother were caught in gang crossfire.

Brendan Spence says that while he's dissatisfied with the prison sentences handed to the men who killed his son, he knows nothing will bring him back.

“Their sentences wouldn’t change anything. Everything will remain the same. I’m relieved it’s over so that I don’t have to face them anymore.”

Rostan Graaff was holding her son when they were hit by the stray bullet.

“I will never forgive them for taking my child.”

Gallant was 17 at the time of the offence and as a result, was sentenced as a child offender.

He handed the loaded firearm to Charlton Renier, who fired the shot that ended the child’s life.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)