Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators find

JOHANNESBURG - State capture investigators have confirmed that former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi wasn’t lying when he said he met with Dudu Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in 2015 and received confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents from her.

The commission has heard evidence from its own investigators who probed some of the allegations presented by Agrizzi and other witnesses at the inquiry in Parktown.

Agrizzi told the commission that in September 2015, he and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson met with Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria where the former South African Airways board chairperson gave them confidential NPA documents related to an investigation into Bosasa.

While Myeni has dismissed these claims, calling Agrizzi a liar, the commission’s own investigators say their probe proves Agrizzi was telling the truth.

One of the investigators Frank Dutton said: “I was told that on the 23rd of September [2015], and in fact the previous nights of the 22nd and 23rd, Dudu Myeni had been a guest at the Sheraton Hotel.”

Dutton also confirmed that the carpet seen in the pictures that Agrizzi took of the confidential documents matched that of the Sheraton Hotel where Myeni stayed.

To this day, it’s unclear how she got hold of those documents.

