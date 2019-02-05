Agrizzi wasn’t lying about meeting Myeni at PTA hotel, investigators find
The state capture commission has heard evidence from its own investigators who probed some of the allegations presented by Angelo Agrizzi and other witnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture investigators have confirmed that former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi wasn’t lying when he said he met with Dudu Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in 2015 and received confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents from her.
The commission has heard evidence from its own investigators who probed some of the allegations presented by Agrizzi and other witnesses at the inquiry in Parktown.
#StateCaptureInquiry Frank Dutton is the next on the stand. He is the lead investigator at the stage capture commission. He is here to confirm some claims by Angelo Agrizzi. pic.twitter.com/ZRJbt1iYT9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2019
Agrizzi told the commission that in September 2015, he and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson met with Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria where the former South African Airways board chairperson gave them confidential NPA documents related to an investigation into Bosasa.
While Myeni has dismissed these claims, calling Agrizzi a liar, the commission’s own investigators say their probe proves Agrizzi was telling the truth.
One of the investigators Frank Dutton said: “I was told that on the 23rd of September [2015], and in fact the previous nights of the 22nd and 23rd, Dudu Myeni had been a guest at the Sheraton Hotel.”
Dutton also confirmed that the carpet seen in the pictures that Agrizzi took of the confidential documents matched that of the Sheraton Hotel where Myeni stayed.
To this day, it’s unclear how she got hold of those documents.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa says billions in investments pouring into SA
-
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
-
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workers
-
International embassies say media got their SA corruption memo wrong
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.