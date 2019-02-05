ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA

The party was reacting to a 'Sunday Times' report that the five countries wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has accused the UK, USA, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands of pushing for regime change in the country.

The party was reacting to a Sunday Times report that the five countries wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.

This led the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to summon representatives of the five countries, saying they have breached protocol.

After meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions representing the countries on Monday, the department said the countries conceded they were wrong to send a discussion document raising concerns around corruption in the country directly to the president.

Here is the Joint Statement by the Embassies of Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. pic.twitter.com/aYp9clLfJd — US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) February 4, 2019

The department seems to have buried the hatchet with the five countries, saying that the meeting with their representatives concluded with an agreement that in future, proper diplomatic channels and protocols will be followed.

But the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa is not mincing his words.

“We see this as nothing else but as part of an agenda for regime change.”

He says the countries must give the South African government space.

He says the country has already started a process of dealing with the problem of corruption through the establishment of various commissions of inquiries.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)