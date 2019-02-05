ANC accuses 5 Western countries of pushing for regime change in SA
The party was reacting to a 'Sunday Times' report that the five countries wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has accused the UK, USA, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands of pushing for regime change in the country.
The party was reacting to a Sunday Times report that the five countries wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning him that failure to act against those implicated in corruption placed foreign investment at risk.
This led the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to summon representatives of the five countries, saying they have breached protocol.
After meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions representing the countries on Monday, the department said the countries conceded they were wrong to send a discussion document raising concerns around corruption in the country directly to the president.
Here is the Joint Statement by the Embassies of Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. pic.twitter.com/aYp9clLfJd— US Embassy SA (@USEmbassySA) February 4, 2019
The department seems to have buried the hatchet with the five countries, saying that the meeting with their representatives concluded with an agreement that in future, proper diplomatic channels and protocols will be followed.
But the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa is not mincing his words.
“We see this as nothing else but as part of an agenda for regime change.”
He says the countries must give the South African government space.
He says the country has already started a process of dealing with the problem of corruption through the establishment of various commissions of inquiries.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced Malema
-
Baleka Mbete anxious over her future in Parliament
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due process
-
ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting woman
-
Ramaphosa must act on corruption or risk losing foreign investment - economists
-
EFF won't tolerate bloated govt, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.