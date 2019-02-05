Amplats sees up to 2-fold jump in FY profit

The South African company said its headline earnings were likely to jump by between 83% and 103%, or 2,715 cents and 3,010 cents per share.

JOHANNESBURG – The world’s No.1 platinum miner Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it expects an up to two-fold rise in annual profit, helped by higher prices and improved operational performance.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.