Amcu: 'Govt has failed families of Lily Mine victims'

JOHANNESBURG – As Tuesday marks three years since three miners fell into a sinkhole at Lily Mine, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says that the government has failed the families of the victims.

Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyerende and Yvonne Mnisi died when they became trapped underground in a metal structure in a massive ground collapse.

About R190 million was secured from the Industrial Development Corporation last year to help resume rescue operations, however, nothing has been done yet.

Amcu’s President Joseph Mathunjwa says the government has failed to show that they prioritise the lives of the workers by leaving the bodies of the deceased miners underground for so many years.

“As we’re commemorating the third year in the new dispensation in our country but we couldn’t even help our own, but we’re able to go abroad and assist other countries who are faced with similar situation.”

He says they have done all they can to support the families by ensuring they receive their payouts.

“There’s the state that failed us, which is the DMR in terms of their monitoring and their inspectorate, they’re not really doing their job in terms of inspecting these mines.”

The families of the victims will be at Lily Mine this morning where a commemorative event will take place.

