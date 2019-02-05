Adriaan Basson: 'Bosasa threats were to stop me investigating them'

Basson wrote a series of investigative stories about the facilities management company, exposing the company’s alleged corruption with the Department of Correctional Services.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist Adriaan Basson has described to the state capture commission how he faced threats from Bosasa that were intended to stop him from investigating the company.

Basson wrote a series of investigative stories about the facilities management company, exposing the company’s alleged corruption with the Department of Correctional Services.

The journalist is testifying at the inquiry.

He says when he began exposing Bosasa, he started receiving calls from people threatening him.

“There were two purpose of threats, which we’re going to detail, but the only purpose I could deduce at the time, I still believe, is to stop me from writing about Bosasa.”

The commission has previously heard evidence of how Bosasa paid over R500,000 in bribes every month to officials at the department in exchange for tenders.

WATCH: 'I'll kill you if you tell anyone’ - Basson on Bosasa threats

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)