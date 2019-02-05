-
8 senior Transnet managers to provide reasons to avoid suspensions
The employees, whose names have not been disclosed, were served with suspension notices on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Today is D-day for eight senior managers at Transnet to motivate why they shouldn’t be suspended.
The employees, whose names have not been disclosed, were served with suspension notices on Friday.
They were sanctioned after various forensic reports into Transnet.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Rudie Heyneke says that anyone found guilty must be held criminally liable.
“It’s very important to go through with the process; you can’t just leave it hanging in there and take findings to the state capture inquiry and wait for recommendations for whenever the commission is done.
“So, in the meantime, parallel to the state capture commission, action must be taken and we can’t just leave everything hanging in the air.”
Outa is expected to submit evidence to the state capture commission of inquiry this week - implicating Transnet officials.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
