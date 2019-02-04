Zim vice president returns to SA for treatment - newspaper
The health of Constantino Chiwenga, 62, is closely followed in Zimbabwe because he is widely seen as the power behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is receiving treatment in South Africa, the second time in four months, after falling ill last week, a privately owned newspaper reported on Monday.
The health of Chiwenga, 62, is closely followed in Zimbabwe because he is widely seen as the power behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him. The former military general led the coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.
Mnangagwa last week dismissed rumours of a rift with Chiwenga, which have gathered momentum since he promised action in response to a brutal security crackdown on protests last month while he was abroad.
The privately-owned NewsDay said Chiwenga had initially checked in at a private hospital last week but had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa for further treatment. The paper, quoting sources, did not say what he was being treated for.
George Charamba, the spokesperson in the presidency, on Monday said he could not immediately comment.
Last October, Charamba said Chiwenga travelled to South Africa for treatment for injuries sustained in a bombing during a Mnangagwa campaign rally ahead of the 30 July vote.
Since last year, Chiwenga’s hands have been visibly swollen with discoloured skin patches.
Popular in Africa
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told
-
Huge blast heard in Somali capital Mogadishu
-
Malema calls on Mnangagwa to respect democracy, human rights
-
Mobs kill four after Tanzanian girl is murdered
-
Egypt MPs table law amendment to extend Sisi rule
-
Mnangagwa accuses West of 'backing violence' in Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.