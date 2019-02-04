[WATCH LIVE] Former KZN Hawks head Booysen testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry
Booysen is expected to testify about the evidence or lack thereof which Nomgcobo Jiba relied on when she authorised racketeering charges against him.
PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen is scheduled to take the stand at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Monday.
Deputy prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba unlawfully authorised racketeering charges against Booysen which led to him being removed from several high profile cases involving politically linked suspects.
The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Booysen is expected to testify about the evidence or lack thereof which Jiba relied on when she authorised racketeering charges against him.
WATCH: Former KZN Hawks head Booysen testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry
Popular in Local
-
Hoërskool Driehoek principal: 'No early warning of walkway collapse'
-
DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy as racist
-
DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek posts
-
Thousands attend ECG church reopening despite Bushiri arrest
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
-
Ramaphosa must act on corruption or risk losing foreign investment - economists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.