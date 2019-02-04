[WATCH LIVE] Former KZN Hawks head Booysen testifies at Mokgoro Inquiry

Booysen is expected to testify about the evidence or lack thereof which Nomgcobo Jiba relied on when she authorised racketeering charges against him.

PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen is scheduled to take the stand at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Monday.

Deputy prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba unlawfully authorised racketeering charges against Booysen which led to him being removed from several high profile cases involving politically linked suspects.

The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

