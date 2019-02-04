Vlakfontein murder accused Fita Khupe denied bail

Fita Khupe is accused of killing seven members of the same family in Vlakfontein in October last year and burying them at their home.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Fita Khupe has been denied bail at the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Monday.

He is accused of murdering four children and three women in their home in Vlakfontein in October last year.

His co-accused Ernest Mabaso allegedly committed suicide in January while in police custody.

More to follow.