Two suspects arrested after shooting in Bishop Lavis

One of the alleged gunmen is a wanted suspect in a murder that occurred in the area last week.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Bishop Lavis.

Four people were wounded in Sunday night's shooting.

The police’s Novela Potelwa says: “The suspects, aged 43 and 3, will face charges of attempted murder, murder, as well as the possession of a prohibited firearm.”

