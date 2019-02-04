Popular Topics
Tshwane ANC waits on NEC to appoint mayoral candidate

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Stevens Mokgalapa as its top candidate to fill the vacancy left by Solly Msimanga.

ANC Tshwane spokesperson Bufuze Yabo. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says that it will wait for the national executive committee to decide which candidate to field for the position of mayor in the capital.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced Stevens Mokgalapa as its top candidate to fill the vacancy left by Solly Msimanga, who officially handed in his resignation letter to the council Speaker last week.

The ANC's Bafuze Yabo: "At the current stage, the NEC has taken over the process of nominating and or fielding a candidate. They have not said anything to the City of Tshwane in terms of fielding a candidate and if they do, if they decide to do so, we will only be responding to the resolution of the higher structure."

