Treasury to announce new interim PIC board soon
At least four board members, including Deputy Finance Minister Gungubele, have been implicated in alleged wrongdoing.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury will soon announce a new interim board for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The previous board was fired by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
The asset manager has been put under the microscope of a commission of inquiry.
At least four board members, including Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, have been implicated in alleged wrongdoing.
At the beginning of the inquiry into impropriety at the PIC, the acting secretary Wilna Louw told the commission that while it’s not law to have the deputy Finance Minister as chair of the board, his appointment was based on the fact that the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is the PIC’s biggest client.
However, this will no longer be the case as Gungubele has stepped down as chair, saying he’s open to any investigation into corruption allegations made against him.
Meanwhile, the investment into Ayo Technologies by the PIC has been at the centre of the inquiry. The Sunday Times has reported that it’s in possession of secret tapes where media owner and businessman Iqbal Survé is heard colluding with members of Ayo’s board.
This was in a bid to withhold material information from the PIC.
The corporation’s R4.3 billion deal with Ayo has been questioned a number of times at the commission.
The commission will resume on 25 February.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
-
Energy Department attributes strong rand for cushioning fuel price hike
-
Eskom secures R15 billion loan agreement
-
All PIC board members resign amid inquiry
-
ANC Liliesleaf branch: 'We want Makate to receive fair compensation'
-
[WATCH] Gigaba: Rest assured, your pensions are safe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.