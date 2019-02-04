Mboweni to appoint new PIC board by next week
Treasury has confirmed that Mboweni has initiated a process to appoint a new board to oversee the corporation with the matter expected to be put before cabinet next week.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to appoint a new Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board by next week.
On Friday, the asset managers board of directors resigned en masse following numerous controversies that included allegations of corruption against some members, including chairperson Mondli Gungubele.
Treasury has confirmed that Mboweni has initiated a process to appoint a new board to oversee the corporation with the matter expected to be put before cabinet next week.
Former PIC deputy board chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi insists the board decided to resign because there was a concerted effort to divert attention from its work to the allegations unfolding at the PIC inquiry.
“Our resignation was until the minister replaces us with the new board or an interim board or whatever the arrangement.”
It's unlawful for the current board to vacate its office before a new board is appointed.
More in Business
-
Mantashe opens annual Mining Indaba in Cape Town
-
CFO Cassim paints dark picture of Eskom's financial future
-
Corruption Watch in bid to have former Eskom board members declared delinquent
-
Eskom forecasts higher loss in 2018/19 - CFO
-
MTN expects 20% boost to 2018 earnings per share
-
8 senior Transnet managers served with suspension notices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.