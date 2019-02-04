Timothy Omotoso's trial to resume in court
Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused return to a Port Elizabeth court to answer to a slew of charges.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of a pastor accused of sex crimes resumes on Monday.
Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused return to a Port Elizabeth court to answer to a slew of charges.
He was arrested in 2017. His alleged accomplices are accused of finding women and girls who were to be sexually exploited.
The court is expected to hear whether Omotoso’s lawyer have filed papers with the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal.
Omotoso and his co-accused want the presiding judge to recuse himself, saying that he's biased based on his treatment of a State witness.
They also want the charges against them to be quashed, claiming that the charge sheet lacks sufficient information.
The three accused face a string of charges, including human trafficking and rape.
Meanwhile, representatives of the group Christians of South Africa (Cosa) met with Omotoso at the St Albans Prison where he's being detained over the weekend.
Cosa says they wanted to establish the merits of the case from Omotoso.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa must act on corruption or risk losing foreign investment - economists
-
DA, FFP condemn BLF remarks on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy as racist
-
DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek posts
-
Thousands attend ECG church reopening despite Bushiri arrest
-
Fourth learner dies after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
-
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri arrested for 'fraud & money laundering'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.