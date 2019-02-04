Timothy Omotoso's trial to resume in court

Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused return to a Port Elizabeth court to answer to a slew of charges.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of a pastor accused of sex crimes resumes on Monday.

Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused return to a Port Elizabeth court to answer to a slew of charges.

He was arrested in 2017. His alleged accomplices are accused of finding women and girls who were to be sexually exploited.

The court is expected to hear whether Omotoso’s lawyer have filed papers with the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal.

Omotoso and his co-accused want the presiding judge to recuse himself, saying that he's biased based on his treatment of a State witness.

They also want the charges against them to be quashed, claiming that the charge sheet lacks sufficient information.

The three accused face a string of charges, including human trafficking and rape.

Meanwhile, representatives of the group Christians of South Africa (Cosa) met with Omotoso at the St Albans Prison where he's being detained over the weekend.

Cosa says they wanted to establish the merits of the case from Omotoso.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)